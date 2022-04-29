Institute criminal charges against Tony Gupta — Zondo report

Zondo said Gupta must be charged for bribery or corruption emanating from his conduct in offering former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas R600m in exchange for agreeing to be finance minister and working with the family as its inside man.

In August 2018, Jonas gave scathing testimony at the commission detailing threats, bribes and corruption he had encountered during a meeting at the Gupta residence in Saxonwold, Johannesburg.

The meeting had been arranged by former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane.

During the meeting, the Gupta brother told him that Zuma intended to appoint him as finance minister — a position which Jonas said he was not interested in, but this was ignored and he instead received threats.

“Mr Jonas testified that Mr Gupta told him that 'you must understand that we are in control of everything — the National Prosecuting Authority, the Hawks and the National Intelligence Agency'.”