×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Eskom rolls out stage 2 load-shedding for Friday evening peak

By Staff Reporter - 13 May 2022 - 13:06
Load-shedding returns during peak demand on Friday evening. Stock photo.
Load-shedding returns during peak demand on Friday evening. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/beercrafter

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm on Friday due to “continued constraints on the power system”, says Eskom.

“The continued shortage of generation capacity during the evening peak will require implementation of stage 2 load-shedding tonight [Friday],” said the power utility.

Several generating units were expected to return to service, starting on Friday afternoon and through the weekend.

“Since yesterday afternoon [Thursday] a generating unit each at the Majuba, Tutuka, Grootvlei, Kriel and Matimba power stations were returned to service.

Eskom blames residents for nine-month blackout

Power utility Eskom says illegal connections, tampering of mini-substations, vandalism and theft are some of the reasons behind the nine-month ...
News
2 days ago

Stage 2 load-shedding back from 5pm due to failure of three generation units

Eskom said stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5pm until 10pm on Wednesday due to a shortage of generation capacity to cover peak demand ...
News
2 days ago

NPA commits to crack down on state capture, says ending high-level corruption is a priority

The National Prosecuting Authority has pledged its commitment to crack down on state capture-related cases to end impunity for high-level corruption.
News
1 day ago

“This, however, is insufficient to suspend the implementation of load-shedding as a generation unit each at the Kriel, Kusile, Majuba, Camden and Matla power stations either tripped or were taken offload for repairs.

“One generation unit at Kusile power station is expected to return to service this afternoon.”

Eskom has 2,094MW on planned maintenance and 16,305MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer