Flood-hit Durban school saved from closure by private college

A private higher education college has saved a severely flood-damaged Durban primary school from permanently shutting its doors to its nearly 1,000 pupils.

Mancosa, a Durban-based institution which specialises in distance learning, decided to spearhead a rehabilitation project after the Dr Macken Mistry Primary School in Newlands East was hit by the floods which caused more than R3m damage.

The school was in a quandary as it lacked the financial resources for a major clean-up until Mancosa stepped in.

Principal Pompey Sukool said most amenities and facilities were wrecked, including electrical appliances.

“The 20 classrooms and tuck-shop were submerged and damage has been estimated at R3m,” he said.

“The water rose to the ceiling and thick mud entered all the classrooms and offices.”