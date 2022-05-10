Stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm, with the possibility of higher stages

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm on Tuesday, with the possibility of higher stages should any breakdowns occur during the day.

“Since yesterday evening, a unit each at Arnot, Grootvlei and Matla power stations either tripped or were taken offline for repairs. At the same time, two units were returned to service: one each at Kriel and Grootvlei power stations.

“We currently have 3,049MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,762MW is unavailable due to breakdowns,” said Eskom.

The power utility said a generation unit each at the Kusile and Arnot power stations are expected to return to service on Tuesday afternoon.

Eskom has urged South Africans to continue to use electricity sparingly, especially between 5am-9am and 4pm-10pm.

The onset of winter has seen increased demand, creating capacity constraints particularly during evening and morning peak periods, said Eskom. “Unfortunately, this would generally require the implementation of load-shedding during the evening peaks.”

TimesLIVE