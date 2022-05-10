×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm, with the possibility of higher stages

10 May 2022 - 11:17
Eskom says with evening peak supply constraints persisting, stage 2 load-shedding will again be implemented from 5-10pm on Tuesday, with the possibility of higher stages should any breakdowns occur during the day. File photo.
Eskom says with evening peak supply constraints persisting, stage 2 load-shedding will again be implemented from 5-10pm on Tuesday, with the possibility of higher stages should any breakdowns occur during the day. File photo.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/Reuters

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm on Tuesday, with the possibility of higher stages should any breakdowns occur during the day.

“Since yesterday evening, a unit each at Arnot, Grootvlei and Matla power stations either tripped or were taken offline for repairs. At the same time, two units were returned to service: one each at Kriel and Grootvlei power stations.

“We currently have 3,049MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,762MW is unavailable due to breakdowns,” said Eskom.

The power utility said a generation unit each at the Kusile and Arnot power stations are expected to return to service on Tuesday afternoon.

Eskom has urged South Africans to continue to use electricity sparingly, especially between 5am-9am and 4pm-10pm.

The onset of winter has seen increased demand, creating capacity constraints particularly during evening and morning peak periods, said Eskom. “Unfortunately, this would generally require the implementation of load-shedding during the evening peaks.”

TimesLIVE

Stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm as Eskom battles with constrained system

Eskom says stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm on Monday as the power system is severely constrained.
News
20 hours ago

Eskom warns of potential load-shedding during evening peak

Eskom warned on Monday that the country's power system would be severely constrained during the evening peak, with the possibility of load-shedding ...
News
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...