×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm as Eskom battles with constrained system

By TimesLIVE - 09 May 2022 - 16:34
Eskom says load-shedding will resume at 5pm on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Eskom says load-shedding will resume at 5pm on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/marketlan

Eskom says stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm on Monday as the power system is severely constrained.

Earlier on Monday, Eskom warned that the power system could be constrained during the evening peak with the possibility of load-shedding at short notice should there be any unit breakdowns.

The power utility said there was sufficient capacity to meet demand during the day, but it was concerned about peak times, when electricity demand increases.

“We urge all South Africans to use electricity sparingly, especially between 5am to 9am in the mornings and 4pm to 10pm in the evenings. We have 3,049MW on planned maintenance while another 14,985MW is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Eskom said. 

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...