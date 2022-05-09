Stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm as Eskom battles with constrained system

Eskom says stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm on Monday as the power system is severely constrained.

Earlier on Monday, Eskom warned that the power system could be constrained during the evening peak with the possibility of load-shedding at short notice should there be any unit breakdowns.

The power utility said there was sufficient capacity to meet demand during the day, but it was concerned about peak times, when electricity demand increases.

“We urge all South Africans to use electricity sparingly, especially between 5am to 9am in the mornings and 4pm to 10pm in the evenings. We have 3,049MW on planned maintenance while another 14,985MW is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Eskom said.

TimesLIVE