Large consignment of stolen copper cables found in Devland scrapyard

City Power on Thursday said it was pleased to have recovered scores of its stolen copper cables from a scrapyard in Devland, near Soweto.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said targeting scrapyards was key.

“When you want to kill the snake, you need to target the head. The scrapyards are the head of the cable theft problem. While we want to work with them to help us in dealing with this problem, we have realised that some of them are part of the problem,” said Mangena.

“We will intensify the raids on scrapyards in the coming days so that we cut the head that keeps the demand for the copper cables high,” he added.