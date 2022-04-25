Two men in court accused of killing Kgomotso Diale at Chicken Farm

Exactly a week after the killing of Kgomotso Diale, the two men accused of his murder made their first court appearance at the Protea magistrate’s court in Soweto on Monday.

The two, Tebogo Molapo, 29, and Mokhabi Ngoanapudi, 33, are accused of shooting dead Diale, a father of two, at the Chicken Farm informal settlement last Monday.

Diale was shot when some residents of Pimville in Soweto went to Chicken Farm to seek information after their area was plunged into darkness as a result of suspected cable theft.