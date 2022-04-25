Pitching for the right to protest for free — NGOs take on government

The Right2Know Campaign and the Gauteng Housing Crisis Committee will go head to head with authorities in the Johannesburg high court on Monday to challenge the “fees” authorities charge them for protest action.

The organisations are being represented by the Centre for Applied Legal Studies when they take on the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality and the chief of the Johannesburg metropolitan police department.

In their heads of argument, the applicants claim their application is to have “the law, regulation or resolution of requesting a fee from conveners of protests by the City of Johannesburg” declared unlawful and invalid.

They said those who most need to protest to have their voices heard are often indigent and therefore unable to pay any kind of fee to exercise their constitutional right to protest or demand the basic services that are also their right.

The organisations claim their case stems back to October 23 2020 when some members held a protest in the Johannesburg central business district. However, before the time, they were instructed to pay R297 to the council for approval of the protest. The convener was informed if he refused to pay, the protest would be deemed unlawful and no law enforcement agents would be present on the day.