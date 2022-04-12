Sadc recommends reconstruction and development plan for Cabo Delgado
A summit of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) has directed the head of mission to co-ordinate with Mozambique on the implementation of a comprehensive integrated reconstruction and development plan for the troubled Cabo Delgado province.
This is what came out of Monday’s extraordinary summit of the Sadc organ troika of the heads of state and government plus the Sadc mission in Mozambique (Samim) personnel-contributing countries and Mozambique.
“Summit noted the progress of Samim as presented by the head of the Sadc mission in Mozambique and commended Samim leadership, including men and women on the ground for their sacrifices and commitment to the fight against terrorist acts in parts of Cabo Delgado province.”
Earlier, in his capacity as chair of the Sadc organ on politics, defence and security co-operation, President Cyril Ramaphosa said it had been six months since the approval of the standby force rapid deployment capability mission in Mozambique to combat terrorism and violent extremism in Cabo Delgado for three months.
Regional leaders met on October 5 2021 and agreed to extend Samim's mandate for another three months to January 2022.
Meeting regional leaders for the first time this year, Ramaphosa said: “We also directed the head of Samim, in collaboration with the host nation, to present a report incorporating, among other things, the current disposition of the enemy, restoration of law and order in recaptured areas and the socioeconomic interventions and humanitarian operations.”
He said the ministerial organ committee had also directed the Sadc secretariat to convene a meeting to develop the Samim exit strategy.
“Summit approved the transition of Samim from scenario 6 [rapid deployment capability] to scenario 5 [multidimensional force] with a robust mandate.”
It commended personnel-contributing countries for their continued support.
“Summit expressed its appreciation to the AU and international co-operating partners for the support towards stabilisation of the security situation as well as the socioeconomic recovery and development of Cabo Delgado province.”
It expressed solidarity with Botswana, SA, Lesotho and Tanzania for casualties suffered during the mission.
TimesLIVE
