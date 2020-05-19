Covid-19: Screening and testing the new normal at taxi ranks

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Tuesday that screening and testing for Covid-19 will be the new normal at taxi ranks everywhere.

Mbalula, in partnership with Gauteng MECs, on Tuesday launched the testing and screening drive for the taxi industry at the Kopanong rank in Ivory Park.

“We are now at a stage where we are easing the lockdown and are embracing what we call 'the new normal', which includes wearing masks everywhere you go. This is the new way of life we are going to undertake,” Mbalula said.

The minister said the initiative will not only oversee the testing for the virus of hundreds of taxi drivers and queue marshals, but also for underlying medical conditions.