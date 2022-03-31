Calls for online driver's licence renewals grows

Motorists whose driver’s licences have expired have called on the government to introduce an online system of renewing their licences as visiting testing centres takes time and is not cost-effective.

On Thursday, hundreds of motorists rushed to Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) to renew their licences as this was the last day given by transport minister Fikile Mbalula for all expired licences to be renewed or motorists would face penalties or fines by traffic officials.

In August, Mbalula announced that licences that expired between March 26 2020 and August 31 2021 would be valid until March 31 2022.

On March 8, Mbalula said the backlog stood at more than 500,000, with most of the people in Gauteng.

The backlog was worsened by the breakdown of the machine that produces the licence cards late last year.

Onthatile Modise, who was queuing at the Roodepoort DLTC, said her licence expired in January. She then secured slots to visit the centre for renewal but when she arrived, it was closed due to a strike by driving school operators.

“I don’t only have to pay for transport to come here but also pay for eye testing. It is really frustrating. I’m working. It is very difficult to get days off. I came here because of the deadline. I had to take an unpaid leave day off.