Driving schools operators vow to shut down test centres

Mbalula whipped up tensions on Monday when he accused protesting driving school owners who shut down driving licence testing centres (DLTCs) in Gauteng for two weeks of being “drunk” and “anarchists”

The standoff between driving schools and transport minister Fikile Mbalula over the online license booking system has escalated with threats to derail attempts to reopen testing stations on Tuesday.



