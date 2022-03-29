Both no-confidence motions will be debated in parliament on Wednesday

Parliament’s vote of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa will go ahead on Wednesday despite the African Transformation Movement’s (ATM's) bid to have it postponed.

The ATM sought to postpone the motion pending the outcome of its court challenge to have the motion conducted by way of secret ballot.

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Tuesday declined the ATM's request.

“The speaker advised the ATM that as the power to postpone items on the agenda of the assembly resided with the National Assembly programming committee, she could not unilaterally accede to their request,” said parliamentary spokesperson Mathapo Moloto.