Mapisa-Nqakula wants secret ballot matter dismissed for lack of urgency

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula wants the urgent application by the ATM to force her to allow a secret ballot in the vote for a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed.

Mapisa-Nqakula, in her responding papers, stated that the application was not urgent because the ATM did not go straight to court after she made her decision last month.

The motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa is due to be heard on Wednesday, the same day that the National Assembly is due to discuss a motion of no confidence in the whole cabinet — but excluding Ramaphosa — which was brought by the DA.

“The speaker considered this question and made her decision as long ago as February 16. She decided that an open vote should be held. She immediately notified the ATM of her decision and her reasons. Yet, the ATM did not at that point initiate legal proceedings to challenge that decision — either on an urgent basis or in the ordinary course.

“Instead, the ATM engaged in a request to ask the speaker herself to review her own decision,” Mapisa-Nqakula said in her heads of argument.

The matter is being heard by the Western Cape High Court on Monday. Should the ATM win its case, this may cause a headache for the National Assembly which would have to organise a physical sitting for the vote.