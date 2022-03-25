South Africa

WATCH | ‘Sleep tiger’ Gwede Mantashe enjoys shut-eye in parliament

25 March 2022 - 12:01
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe is the latest to be caught apparently sleeping during a parliamentary sitting.
Image: Screenshot

In a video shared by DA MP Solly Malatsi, Mantashe apparently fell asleep during an oral question and answers session on Wednesday.

“It seems as though this sleepy ‘tiger’ has lost all its prowess," Malatsi wrote.

According to Malatsi, the minister “dug deep to be energetic”.

“He was struggling earlier,” he said.

Attempts to obtain comment from Mantashe and his department were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any response will be included once received.

Mantashe is not the first cabinet minister to be caught apparently enjoying his sleep in parliament this week. 

A video of arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa apparently falling asleep during the same sitting was also circulated on social media

DA MP Leon Schreiber shared the video of Mthethwa, saying: “Here is a member of [President Cyril] Ramaphosa’s poverty cabinet, Nathi Mthethwa, fast asleep during a session of parliament.

“The DA’s motion of no confidence in this cabinet has never been more urgent.”

Ramaphosa executive is a 'poverty cabinet': Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen has labelled President Cyril Ramaphosa's executive the “poverty cabinet” and wants them fired.
22 hours ago

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka for deputy president? She says young women should be prioritised

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has poured cold water on suggestions she should be ANC deputy president.
3 days ago

