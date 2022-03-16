‘No amount of condemnation can end the war’: Mabuza on Ukraine crisis

SA deputy president is adamant diplomacy remains the key tool to end the war and deliver peace and stability

Deputy president David Mabuza said on Wednesday he believed that no amount of condemnation or side-taking would resolve the raging war between Ukraine and Russia.



“Diplomacy remains the key tool at our disposal to end the war and persuade parties to deliver peace and stability,” he said...