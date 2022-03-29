Rhodes mulls way forward after court sets aside student's expulsion

During the protests, three male students were physically removed from their rooms at university residences, manhandled and deprived of their freedom of movement.

Dyantyi was one of three students charged by the university.

The SCA ruled on Tuesday that the disciplinary process had been procedurally unfair after the proctor heading the process had denied her a postponement when her legal counsel had not been available to attend.

The hearing had continued in her and her legal counsel’s absence.

In its response on Tuesday afternoon, the university said the matter has dragged on for too long.

“This has never been our wish. We will consider the guidance provided by the court very carefully and determine a way forward accordingly,” the university said in a statement.

The university said it viewed any offence that involves sexual and or gender-based violence in a very serious light and deals with such offences with urgency.

“The university also recognises and supports the right to peaceful protest. We will, however, not condone vigilantism and violent crimes in furtherance of such protest.

"The necessary activism against gender-based violence cannot be used as a cover to operate outside of the constitution and violate other citizens’ rights,” the university said.

Nomzamo Zondo, Socio-economic Rights Institute (Seri) executive director said the SCA’s judgment was a vindication of Dyantyi’s pursuit of justice and refusal to be silenced.

“It restores Yolanda’s right to tell her side of the story,” Zondo said.

Seri represented Dyantyi in the legal proceedings.

TimesLIVE