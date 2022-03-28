Young lives changed by the Standard Bank Tutuwa Community Foundation

The Standard Bank Tutuwa Community Foundation aims to uplift SA’s marginalised communities by investing in young people from their earliest years to their schooling and post-schooling years. In doing so, it is helping to contribute to the country’s economic development and alleviate poverty.

Schooling is one of the strategic priorities of the foundation, which was formed in 2016 as part of Standard Bank’s BEE transaction. As such, it gives sponsored learners access to quality education and skills development, which they might otherwise not have had.

“The core of why we exist is to collaborate with other funders and the government to crowd-in significant investments into educational models that influence systemic change in our educational system, so no young person is left behind and denied quality education in SA,” says Phumla Hobe-Yabo, the foundation’s head of programmes and operations.

This is something that Aphiwe Mbokazi, who is a beneficiary of the foundation’s Columba value-based leadership programme, believes is important because “even though the government spends on education, it is not effective because of education inequality and poor learning outcomes”.

“Access to quality education is an issue and many South Africans are not in the system because they don’t have access to funding. We need an education system that produces skills and teaches learners how to think out of the box,” she says.

Mbokazi, who was selected for the leadership programme in grade 9, says “it helped me to integrate a clear vision of where I wanted to be”. As a result of her participation, she’s formed a non-profit organisation aimed at creating a sense of love, belonging and happiness among SA’s youth.