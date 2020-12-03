Cyril Ramaphosa no-confidence motion on ice until early 2021

The debate on the African Transformation Movement's motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa will no longer take place on Thursday and is only likely to take place next year.

This comes after the ATM approached the Western Cape High Court on Thursday morning, seeking an urgent judicial review of National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise's decision to refuse to grant a secret ballot.

Modise on Tuesday rejected an ATM proposal that the first no-confidence motion to be tabled against Ramaphosa be done by secret ballot, saying the party had failed to advance sufficient reasons for her to grant it.

Modise argued that the ATM had failed to demonstrate that the current political environment was toxic enough to allow a secret ballot to shield MPs from reprisals.

She also argued that the secret ballot would prove impossible to administer because sessions of the house were being conducted in a hybrid system, with few MPs in the horseshoe chamber in Cape Town while most worked from home.