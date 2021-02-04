ATM hopes high court will order secret ballot in motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise says the African Transformation Movement's (ATM's) legal challenge to her decision to not allow a secret ballot for the party’s motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa “makes no sense”.

Modise and the ATM crossed swords at the high court in Cape Town on Wednesday regarding her decision.

The ATM, which holds two parliamentary seats, brought a motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa at the end of 2020. The party went to court after Modise declined its request to “have the house consider the motion through a secret ballot”.

Party leader Vuyolwethu Zungula argued that MPs should be able to exercise their personal conscience rather than be dictated to by parties.

Judgment was reserved on Wednesday.

Party spokesperson Sibusiso Mncwabe said they were looking forward to the ruling.