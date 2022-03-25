News

Trucking company Massyn Vervoer to cease operations because of crime and economy

By TimesLIVE - 25 March 2022 - 20:08
Trucking company, Massyn Vervoer says crime and the current economy have led to them shutting down their trucking business.
Trucking company, Massyn Vervoer says crime and the current economy have led to them shutting down their trucking business.
Image: Facebook / Massyn Vervoer

Emalahleni-based long-haul cargo delivery company Massyn Vervoer on Friday said it had taken a decision to close its tautliner division. 

The division will close on April 30.

The Mpumalanga company uses its trucks to transport food and building material on long-haul routes.

Company director Frans Massyn said the closure was mainly due to the market conditions in the road freight industry and the vandalism and damages the company experiences. He also listed  the overall challenges facing the economy.

In a circular sent to staff on Thursday, the company alerted employees of the imminent closure. 

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Massyn said none of the company's employees would be affected by the closure of the tautliner division as it has arranged for them to be employed by other firms.

TimesLIVE

Booze worth R1.4m recovered after hijacked EC truck tracked

Port Elizabeth police have recovered R1.4m worth of liquor after the truck transporting the stash was hijacked on Thursday morning.
News
1 year ago

Double truck hijacking in Midrand: cellphone robbery suspect killed, 2 arrested

Gauteng police reacted swiftly to a double truck hijacking in Midrand by pursuing the suspects to multiple scenes on Tuesday afternoon. One suspect ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba sentenced for mudering Tshegofatso Pule
‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice