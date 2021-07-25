Three 'dangerous' convicts rearrested after daring escape in Limpopo

Limpopo police have rearrested three of four “dangerous” convicts who escaped from police custody on Wednesday.

Just 48 hours after their escape, the men were seemingly involved in two truck hijackings — incidents that, ultimately, resulted in their arrests.

SAPS spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said that the hijackings took place on the N1 highway on Thursday and Friday, close to the area where the four convicted criminals had escaped.

“Four suspects fitting the description of the ones who earlier escaped from the police van along the R101 road south of Polokwane allegedly hijacked a truck and later abandoned it at Ysyerberg on the N1 road.

“The same suspects allegedly hijacked another truck the next day at Nyl Plaza toll gate and drove it towards Modimolle, with the victims inside. The truck hit one of the barricades at Kranskop tollgate and the suspects jumped off and fled into the bushes,” said Mojapelo.