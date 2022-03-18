Businessman Edwin Sodi granted bail of R150,000
Businessman Edwin Sodi was granted bail of R150,000 in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Friday.
Sodi has been in custody since Tuesday after he handed himself over to the police. His estranged wife Nthateng Lerata laid charges against him.
The charges stem from Sodi allegedly attacking Lerata and a friend in the couple’s Bryanston home last Thursday. She alleged he attempted to shoot at them.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said conditions for Sodi's release are that he should remain at his home and report to the investigating officer when he needs to leave his place of residence.
Sodi should also not make any contact with state witnesses, directly or indirectly.
The case was postponed to May 31 for further investigations.
Sodi is charged with attempted murder, two counts of pointing a firearm and one count of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
He is the owner of Blackhead Consulting and is on trial in the Bloemfontein high court. His company is accused of corruptly securing a R250m tender for the audit of asbestos-roofed homes in the Free State and the removal of the roofs.
Sodi’s company secured the tender through a joint venture with late businessman Ignatius “Igo” Mpambani’s Diamond Hill Trading.
The award allegedly led to financial kickbacks to Free State politicians, including suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who at the time was Free State premier.
TimesLIVE
