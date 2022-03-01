Unathi makes calm debut on Star 91.9 FM

Radio broadcaster Unathi Nkayi made her debut on Tuesday on Star 91.9 FM.

Nkayi, who co-host the afternoon drive show with Justin Toerien, did her first show at Gin Bar in Fourways, Johannesburg. Star 91.9 FM started in July last year and broadcasts to Johannesburg’s northern suburbs.

A group of people came out to welcome Nkayi to her new home. The former Idols judge who was also fired by Kaya FM late last year, looked calm after making her first link.

Just before she went on air, the seasoned presenter said she was feeling nervous. Nkayi and her co-host were discussing mental health with medical expert and different therapy that exists.

Star 91.9 FM station manager Caren du Preez said : “Her debut was great. She is home. That is what I told her when she joined us. I told her that this is the opportunity to do real radio. I have worked with Unathi in the past and I’m honoured to give the platform she deserves to shine brighter than ever.”

Meanwhile, radio legend Linda Sibiya has joined Imvula FM, a new commercial radio station in KwaZulu-Natal. Sibiya will be be part of the Newcastle radio station that will go live on April 4.

Sibiya has been tasked with training presenters and assisting in setting up the station before it goes live next month. Imvula's target audience will areas from Pietermaritzburg to Vryheid, Newcastle and Piet Retief in Mpumalanga province, among other areas.

Speaking to Sowetan on Tuesday, Sibiya said he was excited to work with Imvula FM to impart his skills.

“I was approached by Philani Dlamini, the founder of the station, to assist in training the station’s presenters through my Magic Broadcasting Academy that I have been running. I’m helping them in putting a structure and a team and content-wise. I will also have a show, though I currently do not know which slot. I won’t be with them for long, I am just helping to launch.”