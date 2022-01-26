South Africa

Four pupils stabbed in KZN school robbery

26 January 2022 - 22:01
Yoliswa Sobuwa Journalist
Pupils from Dassenhoek High School in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal were stabbed during a robbery at their school. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

Four pupils from Dassenhoek High School in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal have been hospitalised after they were stabbed during a robbery at their school. 

According to KwaZulu-Natal education department the incident took place on Wednesday when the robbers broke the fence to gain entrance at the school.

KZN education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the pupils got stabbed after they stood their ground and refused to be bullied by robbers.

“The robbers who were visibly armed with a gun and knives invaded the school and demanded valuables from teachers and learners. The learners stood their ground and refused to be bullied by the robbers. Sadly, the learners were eventually overpowered, terrorised, stabbed and the perpetrators made off with cellphones, money and other valuable items,” Mthethwa said. 

He said the injured pupils were rushed to hospital. 

One suspect has already been arrested by the police following a criminal case that was opened at KwaNdengezi police station. The other two suspects are still at large. KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu will on Thursday visit the school.

