Four pupils stabbed in KZN school robbery
Four pupils from Dassenhoek High School in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal have been hospitalised after they were stabbed during a robbery at their school.
According to KwaZulu-Natal education department the incident took place on Wednesday when the robbers broke the fence to gain entrance at the school.
KZN education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the pupils got stabbed after they stood their ground and refused to be bullied by robbers.
Four pupils from Dassenhoek high in Pinetown, west of Durban, were stabbed by robbers who allegedly broke in on Wednesday, the KZN education dept said. The robbers were "visibly armed with a gun and knives" and demanded valuables from teachers and pupils. pic.twitter.com/XYW889OhD9— Matthew Savides (@matthewsavides) January 26, 2022
“The robbers who were visibly armed with a gun and knives invaded the school and demanded valuables from teachers and learners. The learners stood their ground and refused to be bullied by the robbers. Sadly, the learners were eventually overpowered, terrorised, stabbed and the perpetrators made off with cellphones, money and other valuable items,” Mthethwa said.
He said the injured pupils were rushed to hospital.
One suspect has already been arrested by the police following a criminal case that was opened at KwaNdengezi police station. The other two suspects are still at large. KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu will on Thursday visit the school.
