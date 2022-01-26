Four pupils stabbed in KZN school robbery

Four pupils from Dassenhoek High School in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal have been hospitalised after they were stabbed during a robbery at their school.

According to KwaZulu-Natal education department the incident took place on Wednesday when the robbers broke the fence to gain entrance at the school.

KZN education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the pupils got stabbed after they stood their ground and refused to be bullied by robbers.