Bloodbath house owner in The Hill relieved workers survived gunfight

Thought of selling crosses mind

The man who owns one of the houses to which robbers ran as they exchanged gunfire with the police and several were killed is relieved that his workers who were present during the heavy gunfight with police in The Hill, near Rosettenville, south of Johannesburg, survived.



His property, situated a few houses away from where the alleged 25-member gang of cash-in-transit robbers was initially cornered by police on Monday, was left with blood on the floor and human brains on the ceiling, resembling a war zone...