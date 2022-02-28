No Covid-19 deaths recorded in SA in the past day: NICD
No Covid-19 related deaths took place in SA in the past 24 hours, latest data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases showed on Monday.
There were 183 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the NICD said, but these were as a result of an ongoing national health department audit.
In total, there have been 99,412 deaths from the coronavirus recorded across SA since the outbreak of the virus in March 2020.
The NICD also reported that there were just 785 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,674,042 since the first case nearly two years ago.
The new cases — which came at a 5.7% positivity rate — were mainly from Gauteng (318), KwaZulu-Natal (158) and the Western Cape (156).
According to the data, there were 29 hospital admissions across SA in the past day. There are 2,892 people now being treated in hospitals for Covid-19 related complications.
TimesLIVE
