Western Cape systemic test results show true impact of Covid-19 on education

The 2021 results were compared to tests conducted in 2019, as testing could not take place in 2020.

“While we had previously made great progress with a steady increase in performance in years preceding 2020, these gains have unfortunately been reversed as a result of the pandemic,” said Schäfer.

She said the greatest learning losses could be seen in the foundation phase.

“We have always maintained that the loss of contact, face-to-face teaching time would affect our youngest learners the most as they do not have the same self-discipline, maturity or structure that our older learners would have to cope with rotating timetables and learning at home.”

Her department was studying the results and accompanying diagnostics with a focus on updating its learning recovery plans to address the losses.

“We already have a number of programmes under way to improve literacy and numeracy, which we are looking at expanding. In 2021 the WCED put a structured language approach in place in all three Western Cape home languages based on the science of reading.

The department is now looking at ways to incorporate extra time for reading, writing and mathematics in the foundation phase.

“Most importantly, the extent of learning loss needs to be determined at the classroom level by the teacher. The diagnostics emanating from the systemic testing will be presented as a useful aid to direct the teacher in planning learning programmes for the learners in specific skills and core competencies for each of the grades and subject areas,” explained Schäfer.

According to Schäfer, the most important way to claw back the losses was to ensure that every child was at school every day, that teaching and learning time was maximised, and that every effort was made to promote a learning culture beyond the school.

“Our administrative data from Temporary Revised Education Plans (TREPs) show that between closures and rotating timetables, 155 school days were lost in 2020 and 2021 in our province.

“It is now more critical than ever that no person or organisation disrupts schooling. In addition to violating children’s constitutional rights, disruptions will only exacerbate the existing losses and put their futures in greater jeopardy.

“I appeal to all the residents of the Western Cape not to let their personal, political, or commercial interests override our learners’ education. We all need to work together to recover from this pandemic,” said Schäfer.

TimesLIVE