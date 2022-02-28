IMF loan need not leave governments in chains

Investment in industrial manufacturing economy a productive option

The effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global economy cannot be overemphasised. A useful discussion to have is on how best we can comprehend the post-pandemic economy and how can it be restructured to sustainably serve humanity’s most vulnerable.



With big business and households tightening their belts, governments are left with the responsibility to stimulate their nations’ economies within their own fiscal constraints...