Covid-19: SA records 2,111 cases, 127 deaths in the past 24 hours
SA recorded 2,111 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Friday.
This means there have been 3,669,671 total confirmed cases across the country since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March 2020.
Of the new cases, 778 were in Gauteng, while the Western Cape was the only other province to pass the 500 mark, with 510 infections in the past day. KwaZulu-Natal was third worst-hit, with 349 cases in the past 24 hours.
The NICD also reported there were 127 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. Of these, three were in the past 24 to 48 hours, while the balance were recorded as part of an ongoing backlog audit.
“This brings the total fatalities to 99,145 to date,” the NICD said.
It said there were 73 new hospital admissions in the past day. There are currently 3,028 people in hospital for Covid-19 treatment across SA.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.