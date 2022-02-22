LISTEN | SSA warned police about July 2021 unrest from December 2020
Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo appeared before the SA Human Rights Commission on Tuesday afternoon.
The former minister said the State Security Agency (SSA) provided daily warnings regarding imminent unrest to the police last year.
Listen:
Dlodlo told the commission her former department warned security departments about the unrest seven months before it occurred.
The SAHRC is on its second leg of investigations into the July 2021 looting and violence.
