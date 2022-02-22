News

LISTEN | SSA warned police about July 2021 unrest from December 2020

By Bulelani Nonyukela - 22 February 2022 - 18:27
Minister of state security Ayanda Dlodlo and police minister General Bheki Cele at a media briefing on the containment of unrest in KZN and Gauteng in July 2021.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo appeared before the SA Human Rights Commission on Tuesday afternoon.

The former minister said the State Security Agency (SSA) provided daily warnings regarding imminent unrest to the police last year.

Listen:

Dlodlo told the commission her former department warned security departments about the unrest seven months before it occurred.

The SAHRC is on its second leg of investigations into the July 2021 looting and violence.

