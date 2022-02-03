Mogoeng apologises over Israel remarks

Former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has finally apologised over his controversial comments regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict and SA’s foreign policy.

Thursday was the deadline set by the Judicial Conduct Appeal Committee (JCAC) for him to issue the apology after it dismissed his appeal of the finding by the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC), which found him guilty of misconduct for involving himself in political controversy.

This related to Mogoeng’s controversial utterances during a webinar hosted by the Jerusalem Post in 2020, where he expressed his love for Jews and Israel and lambasted SA’s foreign policy position against Israel.

This saw several organisations, including Africa4Palestine, SABDS Coalition and the Women’s Cultural Group taking on Mogoeng and calling for him to be forced to apologise for his remarks.

Mogoeng had previously hinted that he would never apologise for his remarks.

The JCAC had ordered Mogoeng to issue a statement in which he said: “I, Mogoeng Mogoeng, the former Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa, hereby apologise unconditionally for becoming involved in political controversy through my utterances at the online seminar (webinar) hosted by the Jerusalem Post on 23 June 2020, in which I participated.”

Issuing his statement with the exact wording on Thursday, Mogoeng indicated that he was apologising because he was being forced by the law to do so.

“Did I say I will under no circumstances apologise? No,” he said.

He said he would never, “unless forced by the law align myself with principles or values repugnant to my sense of what is just, right or wrong”.