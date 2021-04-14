'It was purely incidental' - Pravin Gordhan denies trying to influence chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has described asking chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng about his friend and judge Dhaya Pillay's performance in Judicial Service Commission interviews as “purely incidental”.

Gordhan has denied that he attempted to influence Mogoeng to appoint Pillay who was vying for a vacant judge's post at the Supreme Court of Appeals in 2016.

Pillay is one of the judges now vying for positions at the Constitutional Court.

In a media statement that was released yesterday afternoon, after EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu made a complaint of corruption against the minister, Gordhan said he has written to the secretary of the JSC to provide clarity on the remarks made by Mogoeng.

Mogoeng revealed on Tuesday that Gordhan had asked to meet him and during that meeting asked how Pillay, who he referred to as “my friend”, had performed.

“I want to state emphatically that I would never and nor did I in any way, seek to influence the chief justice or the JSC in the appointment of judges, whose independence I have always respected,” Gordhan said.