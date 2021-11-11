Mogoeng urges citizens to challenge unconstitutional response to Covid-19

The retired chief justice urged the media and the public to express themselves on issues related to the pandemic

Retired chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has called on elected representatives in parliament to play their constitutional role in holding the executive accountable and scrutinising every decision on its response to Covid-19.



“Are the people governing under the constitution during the Covid-19 era or is the executive and a command council governing in terms of the Disaster Management Act? Do we have a forum for citizens to consider issues relating to Covid-19 openly? Is the National Assembly scrutinising Covid-19 related issues in public?”..