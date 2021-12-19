Cosatu seeks Mogoeng's recusal in hate speech case

Comments by former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on SA’s foreign policy towards Israel have led to an application for his recusal from a case in which judgment is already more than two years outstanding.

If Mogoeng recuses himself, it could mean an even longer delay as the Constitutional Court would, without him, not be quorate. This could mean the court would either have to reconvene to hear the case again or another justice would need to study the court record.

The recusal application was made by union federation Cosatu in the case between the South African Human Rights Commission, on behalf of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD), and Cosatu’s Bongani Masuku.

The commission claimed that statements made by Masuku in the aftermath of the brutal Gaza War in 2009 amounted to hate speech under the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act.

The statements, in which Masuku mentioned Zionists belonging to “the era of their friend Hitler”, were made during a speech he gave at Wits University and during an earlier march planned for the offices of the board of deputies and the South African Zionist Federation. He said the statements were political speech, directed at Israel and Zionism and not at Jews.

The case reached the highest court in August 2019. Judgment was pending when, in June last year, Mogoeng caused an outcry in a webinar hosted by the Jerusalem Post. Asked about the sometimes “tense” diplomatic relations between SA and Israel, he said that while he considered himself bound by SA’s policy positions, as a citizen he was also entitled to his views.

He quoted the Bible at length and said that despite neocolonialism, which was still causing suffering to Africans, SA had not cut ties with or disinvested from its former colonisers, and its position needed reflection. After the webinar and responding to the public outcry, Mogoeng said during a virtual prayer session that he would never apologise for his remarks – “even if 50 million people can march every day for the next 10 years”.

The comments led to three complaints of judicial misconduct to the Judicial Conduct Committee, which later found Mogoeng had indeed committed misconduct.

He has appealed the decision. But Cosatu has said Mogoeng should have at least told the parties before the webinar that he was going to participate. He had also responded “dismissively and with intemperate language” to Africa4Palestine and Boycott Disinvest and Sanctions (BDS) Coalition-SA, two organisations that were allies of Cosatu, said Cosatu’s secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali in an affidavit.

Ntshalintshali said Mogoeng had shown “unconditional” support for Israel and was critical of the BDS campaign that Cosatu supported and which “formed the context of the statements made by Mr Masuku”.

The Masuku judgment was first delayed because the hearing was soon followed by a hate speech case involving former journalist Jon Qwelane, who wrote a derogatory article comparing gays and lesbians to animals.

The case directly challenged the constitutionality of the hate speech clause in the Equality Act. If the hate speech clause — central to Masuku — was going to be found unconstitutional in the Qwelane case, it would be better to wait for the outcome.

After the Qwelane decision was handed down by the Constitutional Court in August this year — in which it found his article constituted hate speech — it was expected that a decision would soon follow on Masuku.

Instead, the Constitutional Court on October 15 — four days after Mogoeng had retired — wrote to the parties asking for their view on Mogoeng’s participation. After Cosatu responded to say Mogoeng ought not to be part of the panel, but would leave the decision to his conscience, the court directed that parties either make a formal rescission application or withdraw their objections.