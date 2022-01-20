Mogoeng 'got involved in political controversy' by making pro-Israel comments, judicial body rules

Former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng did in fact breach the code of judicial conduct when he made pro-Israel comments during a webinar 18 months ago.

The ruling was made by the Judicial Conduct Appeals Committee on Thursday, with the committee also ordering Mogoeng to apologise.

Mogoeng was heavily criticised for the comments, which promoted a formal complaint from the organisations Africa4Palestine, SABDS Coalition and Women’s Cultural Group.

The Judicial Conduct Committee, which heard the complaint, in April last year found Mogoeng guilty and ordered him to apologise unconditionally.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, the Judicial Conduct Appeals Committee ruled, in a majority decision, that Mogoeng had breached the code in that he, through his utterances, “involved himself in political controversy”.

“The committee further found that Mogoeng breached the code of judicial conduct in that he was involved in extrajudicial activities which are incompatible with the confidence in and the impartiality of judges,” a statement from the appeals committee read.