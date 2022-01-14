More support for Zweli Mkhize ally to lead ANC in Eastern Cape

ANC national executive committee member Zweli Mkhize’s close ally, Babalo Madikizela, has received another endorsement to lead the governing party in the Eastern Cape.

Madikizela’s endorsement will come as a confidence booster for Mkhize’s presidential ambitions with the two being long-time political associates.

In 2017, ahead of the Nasrec elective conference, Madikizela’s region of Alfred Nzo became the first to throw its weight behind Mkhize in his then presidential bid.

According to the ANCYL regional task team in Alfred Nzo, Madikizela is the only fit candidate to lead the ANC “renewal” in the Eastern Cape.

Their endorsement comes after Madikizela’s campaign took off in December when he got the nod of the parent body regional executive committee after their elective conference.

ANCYL regional task team convener Lungisile Mzanywa told ANC members at the Mount Frere (KwaBhaca) town hall that the ANC urgently needed to renew itself.

Mzanywa said even the most loyal ANC supporters and voters were beginning to reject the party due to its failures and incompetence.

This was why the league believed now was the time for a change of leadership.

The province will hold an ANC provincial elective conference in March ahead of the national conference in December.

At the conference, incumbent provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane is expected to battle it out with Madikizela for the top position.