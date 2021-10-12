Eastern Cape ANC says it was entitled to R280k from Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's memorial funds

The ANC in the Eastern Cape says it will not challenge public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s damning report on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela R1.1m memorial service funds despite the party also being implicated.



The party has instead directed its chairperson premier Oscar Mabuyane and provincial treasurer Babalo Madikizela to subject themselves before the integrity commission over the report, insisting that there was no need for it to “swat armpits” debating its implication...