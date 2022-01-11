Covid-19 cases identified in SA increase by 5,668

Covid-19 cases identified in SA have increased by 5,668, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported on Tuesday.

“A further 119 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92,649,” the NICD said in its daily update.

The total of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in SA is 3,534,131, representing a 14% positivity rate.

The public and private sectors have now conducted 21,611,050 tests.

There has been an increase of 255 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The majority of cases reported on Tuesday were from KwaZulu-Natal (25%) followed by Gauteng (23%) and the Western Cape (20%).

TimesLIVE