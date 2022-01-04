Kadodia confirms European interest in Maritzburg’s Bafana starlet Hlongwane

Maritzburg United chairperson Farook Kadodia has confirmed he has had interest from European clubs in Bafana Bafana starlet Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

Kadodia said if the club and player were happy with a deal, United would not stand in the 21-year-old striker’s way of a move abroad.

However, the Maritzburg owner said he would prefer it if such a deal comes at the end of the 2021-22 season.

“There is interest but we haven’t confirmed anything yet. Once we are happy and the player is happy [something can happen],” Kadodia said on Tuesday.

“The player is determined to go overseas, to Europe. He doesn’t want to go to a local club.

“It all depends if the offer is right. But whatever we do both parties should be happy, the club and the player.”

Kadodia could not name the clubs which had shown an interest in the Bafana talent, but did confirm they were in Europe.

“We have had enquiries. Obviously his representatives would want to do a deal because for the agent there is money in it.

“We wouldn’t like to let the player go until the end of the season. Again, that all depends on the kind of negotiations we are in.”