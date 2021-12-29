Road collapses after heavy rains in Eastern Cape

Heavy rains in the Eastern Cape have led to the collapse of a section of the R61 at Tsomo junction between Ngcobo (formerly Engcobo) and Cofimvaba in the Chris Hani district municipality.

The road has been closed.

According to the provincial transport department, the area which has collapsed is above a culvert structure that channels water under a bridge on the road.

“The effect of persistent rains that have continued to soak the province for the past three weeks is taking its toll on roads,” the agency said.