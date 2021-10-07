Western Cape angling for UK tourists after SA's exit from travel red list

Nearly 200,000 UK tourists used to visit the Western Cape every year. And now, after the UK removed SA from its Covid-19 travel red-list, the province wants them back.

Western Cape MEC for finance and economic opportunities David Maynier said the province would take full advantage of the first British Airways flight scheduled between Heathrow Airport in London and Cape Town International Airport for November 1.

The UK is a key source market for tourism in the Western Cape.

“The fact that SA has been removed from the UK’s red list is great news for the Western Cape,” said Manier. “In 2019, about 194,900 UK tourists visited the Western Cape, spending on average R24,200 per tourist,” he said.

Manier described SA’s addition to the red list as a “baffling diplomatic shambles that risked the economic recovery of the tourism and hospitality sector in the Western Cape”.

On the decision to remove SA from the list, he said it “couldn’t have come at a better time, allowing long-separated friends and families to reunite and the many tourists who regularly visit the Western Cape to enjoy our affordable and unique attractions over the summer season.