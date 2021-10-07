SA to be removed from UK red list for international travel from Monday

It was on this basis that the UK has now revised its decision and will remove SA from its red list.

“I'm also making changes so travellers visiting England have fewer entry requirements, by recognising those with fully-vax status Syringe from 37 new countries and territories including India, Turkey and Ghana, treating them the same as UK fully vax passengers,” Shapps announced on Twitter.

“The measures announced ... mark the next step as we continue to open up travel ... and provide stability for passengers ... while remaining on track to keep travel open for good.”

Keeping SA on the red list was costly for those travelling to the UK as they had to spend days in quarantine on their arrival, said to cost on average almost R50,000.

This was said to be unnecessary as Covid-19 cases in SA had dropped significantly resulting in the country moving to a reduced lockdown level 1. The country has also fully vaccinated more than 7-million people.

SA tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu welcomed the decision with her department saying the announcement came shortly after her meeting with the UK high commissioner.

“We are delighted to see the UK restrictions on travel to SA lifted, after a successful vaccine rollout in SA, and continued decline in new Covid-19 cases. We look forward to welcoming our British visitors in time for the South African summer season and we will continue to work tirelessly with all our national and international partners to ensure the success of SA’s tourism recovery,” Sisulu said.

