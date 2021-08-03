R150m fund to assist black manufacturing businesses

The National Empowerment Fund (NEF) has launched a R150m fund that will support black entrepreneurs in manufacturing.

Dubbed the Black Business Manufacturing Fund, the NEF said the fund will assist black businesses in manufacturing various products locally across all key sectors of the economy.

The state-owned development financial institution's divisional executive for SME and rural development, Nhlanhla Nyembe, said the fund was meant to achieve the NEF's and the government's plan of increasing the country’s "manufacturing capacity which is necessary to achieve inclusive economic growth".

"The fund will support companies involved in the manufacturing value chain, focusing on value addition. These include processing of raw materials into inputs for finished goods, conversion of raw materials into finished goods and adding value into semi-finished and finished goods including processing products for consumption."

The NEF's mandate is to promote and facilitate black economic participation through the provision of financial and non-financial support to black-owned and managed businesses.

Nyembe said the NEF has been supporting black entrepreneurs to manufacture a range of products including cranes and aerial platforms, railway components, steel wheels and rims, car tracking devices, furniture, cotton fibre, textiles and clothing, sanitisers, medical masks and personal protective equipment, pesticides, condoms, mining components and roof tiles, among many others.