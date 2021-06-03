South Africa

Plight of black business laid bare at summit

State makes right noises but little action

03 June 2021 - 08:43

Black business owners say the government is not doing enough to ensure that they get access to finance and markets to grow their enterprises and help create much needed jobs.

Speaking at the Black Business Council’s (BBC) two-day summit in Bryanston, Joburg, yesterday, black business owners aired the frustrations they face in trying to grow and make an impact in society...

