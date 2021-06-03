Plight of black business laid bare at summit
State makes right noises but little action
Black business owners say the government is not doing enough to ensure that they get access to finance and markets to grow their enterprises and help create much needed jobs.
Speaking at the Black Business Council’s (BBC) two-day summit in Bryanston, Joburg, yesterday, black business owners aired the frustrations they face in trying to grow and make an impact in society...
