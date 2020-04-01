South Africa

Building in Durban's CBD under scrutiny after 'serious' Covid-19 complaint

By LWANDILE BHENGU - 01 April 2020 - 10:06
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Residents in a Durban building are being screened after “serious” allegations of suspected Covid-19 cases.

This is according to the department of economic development which, along with law enforcement agencies, shut down the building in the early hours of Wednesday after receiving a complaint.

“We received a serious complaint about people who alleged to have symptoms of coronavirus who live in a building in West Street (Dr Pixley Kaseme street)," said the department.

“A decision was made that before a raid could be conducted, safety measures should be put in place and that people who live in the building, be subjected to intensive screening,” they said.

This is a developing story.

