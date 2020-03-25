MECs who had close encounter with Netball SA president to undergo Covid-19 testing

Two Limpopo MECs are set to undergo coronavirus testing after they had a close encounter with the president of Netball SA, Cecilia Molokwane, who has announced that she tested positive for the virus.

Limpopo MEC for education Polly Boshielo posted on social media yesterday that: "President Molokwane informed us that she tested positive for Covid-19 after coming back from the UK.

"We trained with her yesterday morning, because she is our personal trainer. I was with MEC for sports, arts and culture Thandi Moraka. We immediately informed MEC for health Phophi Ramathuba and also decided that we self-quarantine until tested.

"We will be tested today [Tuesday] and have to keep indoors until we are cleared."

Boshielo has since called for calm.