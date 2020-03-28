Covid-19 cases increase to 1187, health workers also infected

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has increased to 1187, the minister health confirmed on Saturday evening.

The number of confirmed infections this afternoon stood at 1170 after 31 people recovered from the virus. One person was confirmed dead on Friday.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the latest figures don't necessarily mean there's a decline in the infection rate.

"We must outrightly state that these numbers do not indicate a reduction in the number of infections. "It is merely a reflection of positive results that were received, verified and ready for today’s reporting," Mkhize said in a media statement.