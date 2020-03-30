No glitter as 2020 Saftas are cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic

There will be no glitz and glamour for Mzansi's biggest film and television industry this year.

Sowetan has learnt that organisers of the 14th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) have been forced to cancel their big plans for a spectacular awards ceremony later this year.

Two weeks ago the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) postponed the awards following President Cyril Ramaphosa's strict instructions that people stay at home as the country tries to arrest the spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter to stakeholders that Sowetan has seen, the NFVF chief executive, Makhosazana Khanyile, has recommended that the flamboyant affair be scrapped altogether this year.

Khanyile proposed a smaller format that will be broadcast on the SABC, with no attendees, and that the prestigious Golden Horn gong be delivered to winners.

"There has been no formal communication on how long this ban will be applied for and therefore will be a difficult task to postpone SAFTA14 indefinitely," Khanyile wrote.

"We suggest the following: Changing the format of the awards show to live on TV as pre-packaged content to be flighted on April 11."

Yesterday Kanyile confirmed that a letter had been sent out: "Once the lockdown has been lifted we will be able to determine a way forward.

"We request that the industry remain patient as we map a way forward in finding solutions that will allow us to celebrate SA talent in the safest way possible during this time."