Ruling party must take decisive approach on SOEs - Gauteng ANC

The ruling party must take decisive steps to address the crisis at SAA and Eskom and there should be no pronunciation on what interventions to take outside the party.

This is the position outlined by the ANC in Gauteng on Sunday following its provincial executive lekgotla last week.

Deputy provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said SOEs were discussed extensively in the meeting and it was made clear that the ruling party has to act immediately.

“Our argument is very clear as the ANC, we are going to an NGC [national general council]. This NGC must once and for all deliberate and take a resolution on state-owned enterprises. We are going through a difficult time and this is a matter that the ANC must pronounce on,” Lesufi

“It is government that must lead in this. Turning a national carrier like SAA to become what is now called Cape Town airways, we really believe that we can’t confine such a national airline to just one route. We really need to resolve the differences that we have and the NGC is the appropriate platform to deal with this,” he said.

SAA business rescue practitioners (BRPs) shocked the country last week when they announced the cancellation of 11 routes, including international ones, arguing this was due to financial constraints.